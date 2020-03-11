The Michigan High School Athletic Association is planning to conduct all remaining winter postseason tournaments as scheduled, but is finalizing plans that will either prohibit or allow limited spectators through this Saturday's events.
The boy's swimming and diving finals will be held as scheduled at Oakland University and the Holland Aquatic Center, but will be conducted with no on-site spectators.
The events will be live streamed here.
Decisions about other events including ice hockey semifinals and finals, gymnastic finals and regional basketball games will be made on March 12.
“While this is unfortunate for many reasons, we intend to do everything possible to allow our students who have earned the opportunities to compete at these highest levels to do so," said Executive Director Mark Uyl. "However, we also take seriously our responsibility to help slow the spread of this disease. We will continue to follow guidance from the Governor’s office, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, county health departments and our member schools, maintaining the flexibility necessary to allow us to finish this winter season and provide opportunities for lifetime memories to be made while keeping all involved in our events as safe as possible.”
All updates from the MHSAA regarding these measures will be posted here.
