The Michigan High School Athletic Association is moving forward with plans to begin the fall sports season.
“I’m really excited for kids to be able to do what they love to do,” said parent Jen Huckeby. “Our kids love sports.”
Jen Huckeby has two boys in the Freeland School District and says she has no problem letting them play sports this fall.
In fact, both of her boys are already taking part in summer conditioning workouts with their teams.
“It’s obviously a personal decision for every family,” said Huckeby. “In our family, I am not immune compromised, my husband isn’t, my children are not. So, that’s not an issue for us.”
Huckeby says she fully supports the MHSAA’s decision to move forward with the regularly scheduled fall sports season.
“I’m just excited that kids are gonna possibly get the opportunity to get started at least and get back to normal,” said Huckeby.
The MHSAA’s plan includes football practices starting on August 10 and the other fall sports getting underway on August 12.
There are contingency plans if the coronavirus forces those dates to get pushed back or if COVID-19 causes the fall sports season to be paused.
“Not all of our seasons have to finish,” said Geoff Kimmerly with the MHSAA. “We can finish some of them in the spring if we need to. So, we’re gonna write into the calendar ways to conclude our seasons if we do have large scale interruptions this fall.”
Kimmerly says the postponed sports would likely pick up in between the winter and spring seasons delaying the start of the spring sports schedule and pushing the ending of it into July.
All of the MHSAA’s plans depend on the progression of regions across the state under Gov. Whitmer’s Safe Start Plan.
