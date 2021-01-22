No additional tickets will be sold for Friday’s and Saturday’s 11-player football finals at Ford Field, according to the Michigan High School Athletic Association.
The announcement came Friday, Jan. 22 after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced sports arenas with capacities of at least 10,000 spectators may allow up to 500 people to attend events.
“We have been planning these finals for weeks to include immediate family, and unfortunately this isn’t a process we can adjust midstream,” said Mark Uyl, executive director of the MHSAA. “Distributing more tickets would put stress on those plans and Ford Field staffing, and force schools to make more hard decisions on who will be able to attend, but at the last second instead of with prior planning.”
Whitmer also announced winter contact sports – including girls and boys basketball, competitive cheer, ice hockey and wrestling – must remain non-contact through Feb. 21.
“We found out about this decision at 9:30 a.m. like everyone else, and we will address it as quickly as possible after taking the weekend to collect more information,” Uyl said. “We did not anticipate this delay in winter contact practices and competition, and today’s announcement has created many new questions.”
