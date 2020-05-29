The Michigan High School Athletic Association released information on the return of high school sports in Michigan.
“We’re completely committed to having fall sports as scheduled,” said Geoff Kimmerly, media coordinator for the MHSAA.
The Frankenmuth native says the 11-page document of guidelines sent out today are for school administrators and coaches, to safely get their student-athletes practicing again in preparation for the upcoming fall sports season.
“Recommendations on how to do everything from keeping track of who’s there to having the right number of people involved to having people doing things safely when it comes to hygiene and hydration,” Kimmerly said.
The rules put into effect by the MHSAA for re-opening sports are based on guidelines suggested by the CDC and federal and state sports medicine advisory committees.
Kimmerly says the guidelines can only go into effect once Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s safer at home order is lifted. That’s scheduled to end on June 12.
“We need to have a gradual restart we need to have these steps in place from the middle of March when this all started safety has driven every decision we made from our office and schools as well,” he said.
Kimmerly says the guidelines will be re-visited in a few weeks based on where the state is at in regards to the coronavirus outbreak, and changes to the rules for re-opening sports will likely be made.
