The Michigan High School Athletic Association has directed all member schools to suspend activities in all sports for all seasons beginning March 16 through at least April 5.
The organization said this is to fall in line with Governor Whitmer's order that all schools close or the next three weeks in order to deter the spread of the coronavirus.
All athletic activities will be halted including practices, scrimmages, competitions, games, conditioning and training for all out-of season and in-season sports.
All updates from the MHSAA regarding these measures will be posted here.
