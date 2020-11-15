The Michigan High School Athletic Association is suspending all tournaments and practices after an order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
MHSAA announced Sunday night all games and practices are canceled for the next three weeks.
The announcement comes after the MDHHS issued an epidemic order to limit the spread of COVID-19. The order included canceling high school sports.
“We understand the need for action, and we will explore all options to complete our Fall tournaments when restrictions are lifted," said MHSAA director Mrk Uyl. "We will assess everything over the next three weeks relative to Fall and Winter sports and come up with a plan that keeps us connected to our goal, for months, of having three seasons that are played to their conclusions.”
Volleyball and Swimming and Diving had one week remaining with finals scheduled for Nov. 21.
Football, both 11 and 8 player, were also down to their final few weeks.
The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday.
