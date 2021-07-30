Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from competition is shining a spotlight on athletes and their mental health.
A new partnership is teaching coaches how to help their young athletes dealing with the pressure to perform.
"The last year has been at least a little taxing mentally for all of us. That's probably the understatement of the year," said Geoff Kimmerly, Communications Director at Michigan High School Athletic Association.
That is part of the reason the MHSAA is partnering with a mental health foundation called be nice. to train coaches on recognizing inner struggles in athletes.
"Coaches and teammates and administrators in athletics really have a special opportunity to recognize if an athlete is having some mental difficulties," Kimmerly said.
It is a hurdle MHSAA wants to address head on. be nice. uses training modules to help people spot potential trouble signs and to deal with them.
Cat Lanting is their program director.
"For them to say, just like Simone Biles, let's have this focus be on our kids and their mental health and make sure no matter what happens, we're safe and we're able to communicate when we're having challenges and changes. That is number one, so awesome," Lanting said.
Lanting said the responses they get are overwhelmingly positive. It is helping bridge the gap on a formerly taboo topic.
Kevin Marshall, head varsity football and basketball coach at Bridgeport High School, said he is eager to receive this training.
"I see the changes that they go through. I just think a program like this will be helpful for all of us coaches that are dealing with mental health or not, so they can know what these kids are going through and why we see such a rollercoaster with kids' behavior," Marshall said.
