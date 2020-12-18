The three remaining high school fall sports tournaments are now allowed to continue under a new epidemic order issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
The teams are allowed to resume practice Monday, Dec. 21.
The tournaments include football, girls volleyball, and girls swimming and diving teams.
Individuals participating in the tournaments will be allowed to play as part of an MDHHS pilot rapid testing program. The program is designed to gain insight and collect data on the spread of COVID-19.
All previous safety protocols will remain in place. Spectators will not be allowed at the tournament events.
“All indoor Winter sports – which are not part of the pilot rapid testing program – remain on pause from the MDHHS until Jan. 16, although girls and boys alpine skiing season – competed outdoors and following safety protocols including all activity must be outdoors – will be allowed to begin practice Monday, Dec. 21,” the MHSAA said.
The MHSAA’s Representative Council will meet on Dec. 22 to discuss details for the rest of winter sports.
All spring sports are expected to begin on time.
