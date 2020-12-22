The Michigan High School Athletic Association has instructed schools to suspend practice for fall sports immediately.
The MHSAA cited requirements and a need for more direction about the pilot rapid testing program from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for the suspension.
The suspension is for football, volleyball, and girls swimming and diving.
The fall teams taking part in the pilot program are expected to receive rapid-result antigen tests and more instruction by Dec. 29, the MHSAA said.
“Once the first tests have been administered on Wednesday, Dec. 30, full team practices may commence. If schools are delayed in the start of testing, those schools may begin practice once individuals have had one negative test,” the MHSAA said.
Teams can restart practice as early as Dec. 30. Competition dates will be rescheduled.
