The organization that oversees high school sports in Michigan is coming out against a proposal by Lansing republicans to force students play on teams composed of people only of the same biological sex.
"Not only does it take opportunities potentially away from boys transitioning to girls, but it takes away many, many, many more opportunities away from girls who are already playing on boys sports teams," said Geoff Kimmerly, Michigan High School Athletic Association communications director.
A bill in the state senate would prohibit transgender athletes from competing with teams different from their biological sex.
Kimmerly said the current policy that the MHSAA implemented nearly a decade ago is more than effective at keeping competitive imbalance at bay and eliminating it would be harmful.
"It's important for us to be able to continue to use our policy because these instances are so unique," he said.
The MHSAA receives an average of 2 inquiries for this policy a year compared to about 180,000 high school athletes annually.
"It's so infrequent that we even have these conversations. And when we do, we've been able to put our policy into effect and everything has worked out well," Kimmerly said.
The bill wouldn't just affect transgender athletes. It would also prevent girls from playing on boys' sports teams. Kimmerly said last year in Michigan, there were over 800.
"Let's say it's golf and you have 1 or 2 girls who are interested in playing. Not enough to have an entire girls' golf team, so those girls would still be able to compete, they’ll just compete on the boys’ team. This is a frequent thing that has gone on for years and years," he said.
He said this often happens at smaller schools, the bill would eliminate those opportunities for girls. The bill now heads to the committee for education and career readiness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.