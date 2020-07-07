A 5-year-old Michigan girl is recovering after being shot in the head by her 4-year-old brother.
“She's a very good girl, she loves everybody,” said Karina’s mom, Melissa Kiser.
Karina Norwood is recovering at Children’s Hospital after being accidentally shot by her 4-year-old brother. It happened inside a mobile home in Redford Township.
Her mother woke up to the shot and crying. "I hear Karina crying, 'I can't breathe, I can't breathe. And I got to her and she was bleeding.'"
Melissa says the 4-year-old boy has trouble sleeping. He woke up, went into a back bedroom, and was able to unlock a small closet where the loaded gun was.
"He thought it was a toy gun and he didn't realize that wasn't a toy gun."
Thinking it was a toy, he went into his sister’s room and shot her in the head. The bullet hit the top of her head, splitting it open.
Melissa says there is a lot of damage, but Karina should be OK.
"Doing very good. She's responding. She's healthy, she's perfect, she's smiling. That's all that matters to me as a mom."
Melissa also said this is a very hard way to learn a lesson.
"I just advise all you parents to put up guns and keep them away from your kids and don't let them be able to get them. A lock in the back room does not work. They're easy to open and get to. My baby got to it."
There was another child in the home during the shooting, a 1-year-old, and he’s OK. Melissa’s husband was also there, the gun is his, and it was registered inn his name.
It will be up to the county prosecutor to decide if the parents should be charged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.