Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the filing of a settlement document in a case against Wolverine Worldwide Inc.
Wolverine Worldwide Inc. was sued by the State and Plainfield and Algoma townships for contaminating residential drinking water wells and the environment with PFAS compounds.
According to the AG’s office, the proposed Consent Decree outs in place remedies to be provided by Wolverine Worldwide to resolve the lawsuit filed against it in January 2018 by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. Plainfield and Algoma townships later joined the suit.
For the proposal to resolve the lawsuit, the Consent Decree must still be approved by U.S. District Court Judge Janet T. Neff.
The proposed Consent Decree requires Wolverine to pay $69.5 million to extend municipal water to more than 1,000 properties, according to the AG’s office. It must also continue to operate and maintain drinking water filters in the North Kent County study area where PFOA and PFOS concentrations exceed 10 ppt or other applicable criteria and continue residential drinking water well sampling to ensure the protection of public health.
The settlement also requires Wolverine to conduct groundwater investigations to monitor contamination in the area, investigate and address PFAS contamination entering surface waters, and undertake response activities at the House Street Disposal Site and Wolverine’s Tannery to control these source areas.
According to the company, Wolverine will conduct the activities under an enforceable Consent Decree that provides EGLE the necessary tools to ensure that the required work is completed.
“It is time to bring relief to the residents of North Kent County whose lives were upended by Wolverine’s PFAS contamination, and this settlement will begin that process,” Nessel said. “PFAS contamination is a serious problem, and completing this work will be a lengthy process, but EGLE and my office will be there every step of the way to ensure it gets done. This settlement further expands on the details of the December announcement, but the process will not be complete without input from residents, which is why I fought for a public comment period prior to finalizing the settlement. We must hold Wolverine accountable, but we also must hear from the people hit hardest by PFAS contamination in the affected communities.”
“This settlement will bring much-needed relief to the residents and environment of North Kent County. EGLE looks forward to seeing the important work outlined in this agreement completed,” said EGLE Director Liesl Eichler Clark.
The following statement is from Wolverine Worldwide regarding the Consent Decree:
Wolverine Worldwide is pleased to have reached a Consent Decree with the state of Michigan, and Algoma and Plainfield Townships that formalizes the tentative agreement announced in December. Wolverine Worldwide has said from the beginning that we are committed to being part of comprehensive water quality solutions for our friends, families, and neighbors, and this Consent Decree provides the right framework for that to occur. Wolverine joined the other parties in proposing a period for the public to comment on the Consent Decree before it is submitted to U.S. District Judge Janet T. Neff for approval. The Consent Decree includes a remediation plan for our former tannery and House Street disposal site, as well as the extension of municipal water to more than 1,000 area properties.
The AG’s office and EGLE are providing a public comment period before finalizing the settlement terms in court. Comments are being accepted via email at the address AG-WolverineCD@michigan.gov until February 13, 2020.
To read the full proposed Consent Decree, click here.
