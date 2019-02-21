Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel held a press conference on Feb. 21, updating the state’s top three investigations.
Nessel, Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and State Police Col. Joe Gasper took part in the press conference regarding the Flint Water Crisis, clergy abuse in the Catholic Church and MSU/Larry Nassar.
“All three of these investigations began under my predecessor and have never stopped,” Nessel said. “Our work is not yet done and I want to remind the people of this state we will continue to seek the truth and provide justice for all affected by these tragedies.”
The Flint Water Crisis
- Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud announced that Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy and her office, at the request of AG Nessel, will be working in tandem with the Solicitor General to investigate and prosecute the Flint criminal cases.
- Todd Flood has been designated a Special Assistant Attorney General.
Michigan State University/Larry Nassar
- A judge has said that the Attorney General’s Office will not be getting any additional documents that were requested from Michigan State University.
- The Attorney General’s Office is attempting to interview former interim president John Engler.
- The state is reviewing documents related to former MSU trustee George Perles and the alleged forgiveness of his financial commitment in exchange for resigning from the board before the end of 2018.
- Nessel’s office is taking on the investigation of gymnastics coach John Geddert. Geddert founded Twistars, the gymnastics training center where Nessel said Larry Nassar assaulted many of his victims.
Clergy Abuse in the Catholic Church
- In tandem with the Michigan State Police, simultaneous raids were executed on all seven Michigan dioceses – Detroit, Saginaw, Lansing, Marquette, Gaylord, Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids last fall.
- More than 300 tips are being reviewed
- Any possible victims are urged to report to the state’s clergy abuse hotline at 844-324-3374 or online at www.michigan.gov/clergyabuse.
“These investigations are complex and complicated, but we are committed to uncovering the truth and seeking justice for all the victims,” stated Col. Joseph Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police. “We take all leads and tips seriously, and I encourage anyone with information about these cases to contact law enforcement directly.”
