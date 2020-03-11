The state of Michigan has been awarded more than $14.5 million to support the response of COVID-19.
The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced another upcoming action by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to provide resources to state and local jurisdictions in support of the nation’s response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Michigan will receive $14,561,049.90
"State and local health departments are on the frontlines of responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, and we are deeply grateful for their work," said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. "CDC is distributing this new funding extremely rapidly, as called for by Congress. President Trump and his entire administration will continue working to ensure state and local jurisdictions have the resources they need to keep Americans safe and healthy."
President Trump signed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act 2020 on Friday, March 6.
The supplemental contains $8.3 billion government-wide, with resources directed for grants or cooperative agreements to states, localities, territories, and tribes to accelerate planning and operational readiness for COVID-19 preparedness and response. It will also develop tools and strategies, provide technical assistance and program support, as well as ensure ongoing communication and coordination among public health agencies and partners throughout the response.
To view the list of funding actions to jurisdictions, click here.
For more information about this virus, click here.
