Dozens of Michigan's state-chartered banks and credit unions have stepped up to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 120 financial institutions in the state are providing Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to help small businesses facing financial hardship from the pandemic.
“Michigan’s small businesses and their employees should know that our administration will do everything within our power to support them during these challenging times,” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II said. “We are grateful for all of Michigan’s banks and credit unions who worked quickly to ensure that small businesses in our state have unprecedented access to the funding necessary to come back stronger than ever when it is safe to do so.”
The program provides forgivable loans to small businesses to assist with payroll, hiring, and applicable overhead.
The U.S. Small Business Administration will forgive the loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used in accordance with the program's requirements.
More than $16 billion in forgivable loans have been provided to more than 110,000 small businesses in the state, according to the state.
“The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) is focused on assisting Michiganders as they manage the financial challenges caused by the pandemic” said DIFS Director, Anita Fox. “The Department is proud to have supported Michigan's financial institutions as they secured a record number of forgivable loans for the state’s small businesses, an important first step toward our economic recovery.”
Small businesses are encouraged to reach out to their financial institution to learn more about the program and other relief options available.
