A Michigan brewery is calling out customers after constant bullying to its employees.
Short’s Brewing Company in Bellaire said enough is enough already when it comes to rude customers.
The brewery said it had enough of the bullying that has come to the light during the COVID-19 pandemic.
They are asking that customers remain patient and respectful considering the overnight changes that happen from time-to-time due to the pandemic.
The brewery is asking that anyone with constructive feedback to email them at pubmanagement@shortsbrewing.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.