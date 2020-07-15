The owner of a Michigan restaurant is facing backlash after he says he accidentally posted a rant on the business’ Facebook page, rather than his personal account.
That post talked about everything from opposing mask requirements to White Lives Matter Support.
"I saw on the news this morning, the story about the owner posted something against Black Lives Matter, posting his own opinion," said Pronto Pup customer Todd.
"Obviously there was a lot of rambling. People have their own opinions, about racism and race and things that are going on in the world," said former Pronto Pup customers Michelle and Isabella Sanchez.
The series of posts by the owner of Pronto Pups in Grand Haven has the town talking.
"Next thing you know, he's getting death threats, his staff is being threatened," said Todd.
The post made accidentally to the Pronto Pups page, meant for owner Carl Nelson’s personal account, showed opposition to mask requirements, talking about a plan to paint White Lives Matter on a local street, and saying it will take fire power to address government overreach.
That post is now gone, replaced by an apology. But for some, the damage is done.
"I think for me what resonated the most, was the fact that he was like, this is going to take a lot of fire power. To me, meaning that he wants to shoot people who believe in helping those who are oppressed, which is really sad and unfortunate," said Michelle.
But some, like Todd from Hudsonville, came out to support the corn dog stand.
"When somebody speaks against them, that's wrong? And they get death threats? But patriot-loving Americans, they don't get away with free speech," said Todd.
Michelle raised her kids on Pronto Pups, and it’s a popular stop for her son, whose birthday lines up almost perfectly with their opening weekend. But as a minority family in Grand Haven, "We'll never go back. I can’t support a business or a person that would be that would have such blatant disregard for other people and people of other races."
As for Todd, he says he supports people’s right to say whatever they want. "That's called stomping on your Constitutional right to free speech."
The Sanchez family says they agree with his right to have his opinion, but he also has to live with the consequences of that opinion, including losing their business. "Just reading what Carl wrote, as someone who's always been someone I looked up to all my childhood, it was really hard just knowing he would say those kinds of things," said Isabella.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.