At this time of year, many people look forward to a holiday bonus for their employer. And workers at one Michigan business have an especially generous boss.
The owner of FloraCraft, in Ludington, announced he’s giving each of his employees a share of $4 million dollars.
From employees who have spent a few years on the line, to those who have spent upwards of four decades at FloraCraft, every single one is preparing to celebrate Christmas with the bonus of a lifetime.
“I knew something was up, you kind of sensed that but it was a real shock. The fact that he did that for everybody, from the guys that have only been here a few years right on up, that was just incredible,” said Bert Daines, Assembly Supervisor.
The amount each employee takes home will be based on how many years they’ve spent at FloraCraft.
Employees like Bert Daines who’ve been there for more than 40 years will get around $60,000.
“Everybody was just ecstatic, I heard nothing but positive results. People were just counting the money already in their mind, all the things they’re gonna do with it, for me that’s just slide it into the 401K for retirement,” Daines said.
Twenty-five percent of the bonus will be paid out as cash, the rest as a 401K contribution.
“I was overjoyed, it’s truly touching that Mr. Shaner and his family are so generous to think about not only our immediate financial needs, but our future,” said Annie O’Connor, Director of Supply Chain & Demand Planning.
Proof that sometimes, the best Christmas gift is simple, heartfelt generosity.
