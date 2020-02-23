A Michigan church has paid off over a million dollars in medical debt for more than 1400 residents living across the state.
Community Church announced it covered $1.94 million in unpayable medical debt for 1,476 residents in 54 counties in Michigan.
Community Church has campuses in Mount Pleasant and Alma. They said when they announced this at the campuses, the news was received with joy and excitement.
The church said they focused on Isabella and Gratiot counties first before reaching out to surrounding counties and beyond. They said after partnering with RIP Medical Debt, a non-profit organization, they were able to pay off the debt of 435 families in the two counties alone.
A representative of Community Church released the following statement regarding paying off the debt:
“We wanted to help relieve the stress and worry that comes with difficult debt. Many circumstances can lead to finding oneself in this situation. God blessed us with both the funds and the heart to accomplish this. Is this not the heart of Jesus to set the captives free? Therefore, we stepped out and connected with RIP Medical Debt who took the lead in finding those who qualified, then purchased their debt. The church (Christians) should be reaching into those communities where it lives, seeking to help those in need. Paying off debt is such a strong expression of grace offered through the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”
Community Church is an independent church whose mission is to lead people into a focused life with Jesus Christ.
To learn more about Community Church, click here.
