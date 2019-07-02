The Fourth of July is an exciting time, but for some, fireworks can cause stress.
For veterans who suffer from PTSD, the sounds can be a trigger. Now a Michigan town is giving out free lawn signs to remind those celebrating the Fourth of July to be cautious.
“It’s the sudden unexpected noise that gets people triggered,” explained Gordon Soderberg, Director of Veteran’s Green Villages.
The City of Woodhaven is offering up signs for Woodhaven Veterans, reminding neighbors to think twice before lighting off.
It’s a gesture Veteran Jennifer Smith, who recently got a sign, says means a lot.
She served in Kuwait for eight years and lost her then-fiancé to an IED explosion.
“I don’t think anybody does it on purpose to be mean. I just don’t think everybody knows that that is a big trigger,” Smith said.
Especially she said, when she doesn’t know they’re coming.
"When they're happening to midnight, two, three in the morning, a lot of the times, even myself, I'm rolling off the bed and rolling underneath my bed because it sounds like you're back overseas," Smith explained.
“The city is not against fireworks. We do our own fireworks,” said Woodhaven Mayor Patricia Odette.
But, she hopes the signs remind people to use common sense this week and be courteous.
Detroit Veteran Gordon Soderberg said not all Veterans want to identify publicly.
He’d like to see neighbors make an effort.
"Know the vets in your neighborhood and say, ‘hey, are you going to be around the Fourth? We're planning on blowing some stuff up, is that cool with you?’ And vets are not going to stop anybody from celebrating the Fourth of July. I guarantee you that."
