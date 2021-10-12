More than $14 million in grants under the MI Clean Water plan has been awarded to help 28 cities, villages and townships ensure safe and clean water for residents.

Some mid-Michigan communities benefited from the grants including Carrollton Township with $611,398, Sandusky with $414,213, St. Louis with $374,722, Cass City with $146,712, and Chesaning with $225,600.

“By making critical investments in our water infrastructure, we can create thousands of good-paying jobs and protect access to safe drinking water and drive down costs for families and communities,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “The MI Clean Water plan is a game-changer for Michigan and we should continue building on it to replace all lead service lines statewide, tackle toxic contaminants, and lower utility bills for families.”

St. Charles, Midland receiving grants from MI Clean Water plan More than $2 million in grants were awarded to 15 cities, villages, and townships in Michigan under the MI Clean Water plan.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) issued the grants help replace lead service lines, enhance water affordability plans, and connect homes with contaminated drinking water wells to safe community water supplies.

Three different types of grants were awarded to local communities. The Drinking Water Asset Management (DWAM) grant helps with water supplies in asset management plan development or updates and distribution system materials inventory. The Affordability and Planning Grant (AP) grant helps with planning and rate studies for any water supply or local government. The Consolidation and Contamination Risk Reduction (C2R2) grant funds projects that remove or reduce PFAS or other contaminants as well as efforts to consolidation systems or connect private residential wells to a local municipal system.

Grants awarded through the DWAM, AP, and C2R2 programs in August and September include: AP Grants Grosse Pointe Woods - $15,800 C2R2 Grants City of Rockford — $4,493,820 Hamburg Hills-Coventry Woods LLC— $779,175 DWAM Grants Beecher Metropolitan District— $409,372 Carrollton Township — $611,398 City of Bessemer - $458,994 City of Croswell — $323,756 City of Harper Woods — $322,970 City of Hart — $406,950 City of Hazel Park— $299,292 City of Highland Park — $459,040 City of Hudsonville — $349,500 City of Muskegon — $898,840 City of Negaunee — $466,171 City of Newaygo — $86,423 City of Ovid — $240,339 City of Plymouth — $347,115 City of Roseville — $569,543 City of Sandusky - $414,213 City of St. Louis — $374,722 City of Watervliet — $113,540 Detroit Water and Sewerage— $154,000 Marquette County (KI Sawyer)— $369,800 St. Clair River Water Authority— $372,555 Village of Cass City — $146,712 Village of Chesaning — $225,600 Village of Quincy — $240,100 Village of Saranac — $158,240

“The old saying ‘an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure’ is no more evident than in the aging water systems in communities across Michigan,” said EGLE Director Liesl Clark. “Today’s investment will help ensure that these towns and cities maintain safe, reliable water for Michigan residents into the future.”

Announced by Whitmer last year, the MI Clean Water plan is a $500 million investment to rebuild the state’s water infrastructure to help provide clean and affordable water to Michiganders.

For more information on the EGLE grants and loans, including an interactive dashboard, visit the grants and loans webpage.