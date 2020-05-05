Michigan Health Clinics is providing free COVID-19 testing for first responders in Saginaw County.
The drive-thru testing will be provided on Tuesday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Testing will be at Valley Lutheran School located at 3560 McCarty Rd. in Saginaw Township.
