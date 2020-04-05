VÖKIN VODKA DISTILLERY has started making hand sanitizer to support essential business through the COVID-19 crisis.
VÖKIN VODKA said they were able to source gallon jugs from Diehl’s Cider Mill. The company thanks Diehl’s for their help.
“We are pleased to be part of Metro Detroit and Michigan’s Craft Distillery family. VÖKIN along with other small businesses are all doing what we can to help and get through the Covid-19 crisis. VÖKIN VODKA believes with our home in the Detroit area, that we want to support and participate in local events, sharing our products and enthusiasm for Detroit with the community. We are very excited about our products and look forward to providing a fun and engaging brand that becomes part of people’s everyday celebrations. For now, events and celebrations have been postponed, we hope that folks think of VÖKIN’s Vodkas and our Levi Spurlock Distillery products including Bronco Bourbon when the crisis is over.” said Steven Johnson, CEO & Managing Member of VÖKIN LLC.
If your Southeastern Michigan Essential Business needs hand sanitizer, please call or text 313-815-5536 or email info@VokinVodka.com.
