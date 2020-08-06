The countdown to school has begun but many parents and teachers are still unsure how they feel about returning to face-to-face instruction.
“If we don’t speak up who is going to? There’s only so much we can expect from elected officials,” said Hussen Beydoun, teacher.
One teacher union is declaring they are against face-to-face instruction this fall while COVID-19 remains a public health concern.
“Others may have been concerned about teaching conditions, learning conditions just all these different factors that we see, are all at the forefront of it at our schools,” Beydoun said.
Beydoun is with the Michigan Caucus Of Rank and File Educators (MI CORE).
The group has set criteria to be met before they’re comfortable enough to return to the classroom, which includes waiting 14 days without new cases, equitable funding, and job protections.
“I’m speaking for them when I say we don’t want to be teaching online,” Beydoun said. “We understand equity issues with teaching online. We understand a lot of children and their families struggle with internet access, struggle with computer access.”
Beydoun said the pandemic has escalated issues that have previously impacted school districts.
“A lot of families already struggled with food, housing, and security and now they’re going to see even more of it,” Beydoun said.
MI CORE begs the question if funding can help bail out corporations, why can’t elected officials provide more to ensure a safe learning environment for students?
“If they can do that then why are they not doing what they need to do, which is make our communities whole, make our lives whole, make our schools whole with the same sort of federal bailout we’ve seen go to other industries that are far less essential,” Beydoun said.
MI CORE has been engaging in a week of action, they started a social media campaign called #onlinesaveslives and on Thursday morning, they are holding a socially-distanced rally on the capitol lawn to bring attention to their demands.
