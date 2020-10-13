It’s almost three months into the school year, in the midst of a pandemic.
And for teachers it has not been smooth sailing.
“Teachers are overwhelmed. And burnt out. Almost without exception,” said Diane Aretz.
Diane is a lead for Michigan Caucus of Rank and File Educators, a labor union that advocates for public education. She’s also a teacher.
“I’m an experienced teacher, but all of the lesson plans that I have, have to be reworked. My normal lesson plans won’t work. And so, everything requires rebuilding.”
Diane tells TV5 hybrid teachers face the most stress as they balance lesson plans for students both in-person and virtually.
“It’s just not sustainable. Teachers can’t clean classrooms, teach in two different modalities, keep up with all of those things and keep themselves and everyone safe. It’s impossible.”
And for some teachers, the stress has become overwhelming to the point of leaving.
“There are teachers talking about taking leave or leaving the profession.”
But Diane says she has an idea about how to solve the issue.
“We really believe in MI CORE that the answer to this is collective action. There are a lot of teachers that are really fed up, and there’s power in that. We believe that teachers know best what is needed in this moment.”
