The Michigan Credit Union League (MCUL) and Michigan Credit Union Foundation (MCUF) are donating $10,000 each in support of those impacted by the flood.
Officials said on top of that $20,000, an additional $85,450 has been pledged from credit unions, chapters, executives, and other employees.
MCUF expects total donations to reach $100,000 to $150,000.
Officials said the Midland area credit unions and the Mid-Michigan Chapter of Credit Unions are preparing to utilize these donations in the form of grants to be able to help hundreds of families deal with flood damage to their homes.
According to officials, the grant application process is expected to open sometime during the week of June 1.
“In a world that is so divided and angry these days, I know for sure that I can count on the credit union industry to help me see that collaboration and kindness do exist!” said Mid-Michigan Chapter President Bridget Staffileno.
In 2018, following the historic flooding in the state’s Upper Peninsula, the Michigan credit union community quickly rose to the occasion, showing support for victims with nearly $48,000 in donations.
According to officials, that amount was spread over 59 individual grants, helping victims offset damages incurred by the flooding, particularly severe damages to homes.
“We know this is a financially difficult time, so it isn’t an easy time to ask for donations. However, having this flood happen during the COVID-19 crisis means its victims are in an even more precarious situation. It has been heartening to see Michigan’s credit unions recognize this and, once again, step up to show support for their neighbors in need,” said MCUL CEO Dave Adams.
