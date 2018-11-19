The Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) broke ground on its first Vocational Village site for women at the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Ypsilanti.
A Vocational Village is a skilled trades program for prisoners in high-demand fields.
MDOC said the program will provide prisoners the opportunity to work, learn, and improve their lives through training and education.
The new facility will hold up to 180 prisoners who will be trained in computer coding, carpentry, cosmetology, 3D printing, and graphic design.
“The majority of those in prison will be paroled and they need stable jobs in order to succeed in their communities,” said Gov. Rick Snyder. “The expansion of the successful Vocational Village program will help us prepare more of our returning citizens for high-demand careers and a better life in the community while reducing the risk of returning to prison.”
Today, with the support of @onetoughnerd and the vision of Dir. @HeidiWashington we broke ground at the site of a third #VocationalVillage at Women’s Huron Valley Corr. Women in the program will leave with a skill in one of six trades.Visit https://t.co/IQfzX6jJtp for more info pic.twitter.com/8WrrT4obJ2— MichiganDOC (@MichiganDOC) November 19, 2018
Participants will need to meet measurable goals. If they complete their skill their program, they will receive a nationally recognized certification.
MDOC said more than 70 percent of prisoners find and maintain a job in their field after completing the training.
“We’re excited to expand this important program to include skilled trades training for incarcerated women who will be returning to our communities,” said Heidi Washington, the MDOC director. “When these prisoners obtain the education and skills they need to secure work in growing fields, they have better chances for long-term success. That means our communities are safer and the lives of prisoners and their families are improved.”
Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility is the only prison for women in Michigan.
This is the third site for the Vocational Village program in the state.
Construction is expected to be completed in 2019 on the 27,000 square-foot site, which includes renovations to the existing 10,000 square-foot.
