The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) has announced it will temporarily lay off more than 900 staffers starting on April 26. That means about 60 percent of the staff will be laid off for at least two weeks.
“This is an extremely challenging time for our state, our state government, and our department,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “This decision was not easy, but is necessary to responsibly steward taxpayer funds at this time.”
The Department is laying off all staff who are not able work full-time under the Stay Home, Stay Safe order. The majority of them are staff who typically work in Secretary of State branch offices, which are currently closed. All laid off MDOS employees, like all state employees who will be laid off at this time, will be automatically enrolled in the state’s unemployment system.
The layoffs will not impact MDOS services available to the public.
The layoffs, while slated to last two weeks, could be extended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.