The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced it is expanding testing criteria for COVID-19 and has published a CODIV-19 test site finder to help residents locate testing sites near them.
MDHHS said individuals with mild symptoms can now be tested for the virus under the new criteria.
“Expanded testing is needed to learn more about how COVID-19 is spreading in our state,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We want to make sure people know that if they have symptoms, they should work with their medical provider to be tested.”
Michigan’s testing priority criteria now includes:
- Hospitalized patients.
- Symptomatic healthcare workers.
- Patients in congregate facilities with symptoms, including those at:
- Long-term care or elderly living facilities.
- Jails or prisons.
- Homeless shelters.
- Residential foster care facilities.
- Other group living setting.
- Patients age 65 and older with symptoms.
- Patients with underlying conditions with symptoms.
- First responders with symptoms.
- Critical infrastructure workers with symptoms.
- Individuals with mild symptoms.
MDHHS said the COVID-19 testing site finder was developed by Castlight, a health navigation platform that connects the information of hundreds of health vendors, benefits resources and plan designs into an online tool.
Residents can locate testing sites by inputting their address or selecting state, county, and zip.
MDHHS said residents who experience symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, should contact their healthcare provider, 24/7 nurse hotline or telehealth program provided by their insurance carrier or employer to discuss whether to be evaluated for testing.
Each coronavirus test provider will determine if testing is appropriate based on symptoms and test availability in their area.
Residents should call the COVID-19 testing site before they go to learn about testing criteria, availability and hours.
To access the COVID-19 test site finder, click here.
