A Ford employee in Dearborn has tested positive for COVID-19.
The company was notified of the positive test on Monday, March 16, according to Daniel Barbossa, with Ford communications.
The employee had not been at work between getting exposed and being diagnosed several days later, therefore could not have transmitted the virus to others at work, Barbossa said.
In addition, Ford implemented a work-from-home policy on Friday, March 13 for all non-critical business personnel to try to prevent the spread of the virus.
