A Ford plant in Michigan is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Ford announced the closure of the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne on Wednesday, March 18.
The company "will thoroughly clean and disinfect the building, as promised as part of our coronavirus emergency response protocol," Daniel Barbossa, with Ford communications, said in a statement on March 18. "The health and safety of our workforce, dealers, customers, partners and communities is our highest priority. Our thoughts are with our employee and family during this difficult time."
The company is instructing anyone who had contact with that employee to self-quarantine and seek medical attention.
"We will instruct those who have had close contact to those who have had direct contact to watch for symptoms and get medical attention if they feel unwell," Barbossa said.
Michigan has had at least 65 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 18.
