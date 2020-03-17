The Michigan Golf Alliance has received confirmation from Governor Whitmer’s office that golf courses can remain open for the sole purposes of golf.
According to The Michigan Golf Alliance, a frequently asked questions form released by Whitmer’s office said, “Golf courses are allowed to stay open for play. Indoor facilities like clubhouses or restaurants must close for on-premises consumption but may continue to offer food and beverage through walk-up service and other means expressly permitted by the Executive Order.”
The golf associations that make up the Alliance asked for confirmation on Executive Order 2020-09 from Monday, March 17.
The Alliance said that initially it appeared to legal counsel that the order’s guidelines indicated all areas of golf clubs and courses were to be closed for the designated period through March 30.
The Alliance said it will continue to pass along information as it becomes available during this ever-changing health crisis.
