Michigan’s golf industry created the Golf4Midland fundraiser to give back and help people after the historic flood in Midland County in May.
According to officials, golf is a key driver of charitable giving in the U.S. with an estimated total of $3.9 billion a year. They said philanthropic contributions, including those from professional tournaments, are a significant part of the golf industry with most funds going to causes outside the sport.
Officials said Michigan golf course owners, operators, and golfers are continually giving back to the communities they serve.
“I can’t imagine how our neighbors in this area are dealing with this clean-up in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Michigan Golf Course Association (MGCA) President Gilda Johnson of Lake Forest Golf Club in Ann Arbor. “Our Michigan golf industry wants to help. Golf always gives back to the communities we serve. Giving back to our friends and neighbors in Midland during this time is the right thing to do.”
According to officials, the Golf4Midland fundraiser will provide relief throughout Midland County.
Officials said Golf4Midland will partner with the Midland Area Community Foundation to bring help to the residents in the area.
The Golf Association of Michigan, the Greater Michigan Club Management Association, the Michigan Golf Course Association, and the Michigan Section PGA have pledged a total of $2000 to kickstart the fundraising.
“Just think of the ripple effect if every golfer donated $10,” said Jada Paisley, executive director of the MGCA.
If you would like to donate, click here, or call 800-860-8575.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.