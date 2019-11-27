A second death has been associated with a vaping-related lung injury in the state, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
MDHHS was notified of the death on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
No further information was released about the individual.
“We are deeply saddened to announce a second death associated with this outbreak,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS. “We are urging people to refrain from vaping until the specific cause of the vaping-related severe lung injuries being reported nationwide has been identified. To help with this investigation, we are reminding health care providers to report patients that may have this condition to their local health department.”
The first vaping-related death was reported on Oct. 2.
MDHHS said since August, 56 confirmed and probable vaping-related lung injury cases have been reported in Michigan.
The age of the patients range from 15 to 67.
The state health department said it is working closely with the Center for Disease Control and the federal Food and Drug Administration to identify the ingredients in the vape materials.
