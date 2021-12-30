The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Michigan Department of Education (MDE) are urging schools to use preventative measures against COVID-19 when they return from the winter break.
The guidance is intended to keep school buildings open and allow students and staff to return to school safely, MDHHS said.
Children ages 5 and up are eligible to be vaccinated. Health officials are asking schools to encourage all who are eligible to receive the vaccine and booster dose, and where possible host vaccine clinics.
“Our priority has remained keeping students safe,” said MDHHS director Elizabeth Hertel. “Children ages 5 and older now can get vaccinated. In addition to vaccination, we strongly recommend universal masking for students, teachers and staff. We have the tools to keep Michiganders safe, and we must continue to use them.”
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends using multiple preventative strategies in to keep school buildings open and reduce disruptions to in-person learning. The CDC and MDHHS recommend universal indoor masking for teachers, staff, students and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.
MDHHS said the state is experiencing high community transmission levels and masks have been proven to reduce transmission in school settings.
The state health department is also recommending regular testing at schools to help identify infected individuals. Rapid antigen testing is available for K-12 schools through the MI Safe Schools Testing Program.
As health officials expect omicron variant cases to increase in Michigan, schools are being asked to review their planned events. Large gatherings involving 100 people or more should be held using remote technology or be postponed, MDHHS said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.