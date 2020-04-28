A group of Michigan House Republicans said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer needs to revise her COVID-19 economic reopening map.
The current map places St. Clair and Lapeer counties in the same region as Metro Detroit.
Representatives in those counties said COVID-19 is significantly less prevalent in St. Clair and Lapeer counties than in Oakland, Wayne and Macomb counties.
“It’s ridiculous that St. Clair County – with a few hundred confirmed COVID-19 cases – would be placed in the same region as Wayne County, with several thousand COVID-19 cases,” Rep. Shane Hernandez said. “The governor needs a new map. This is another sign that she, or her advisory group that suggested the regions, is out of touch with what’s going in different parts of the state when it comes to COVID-19.”
As of April 27, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the mentioned counties were as follows:
- Detroit (which is counted separately than Wayne County): 8,679
- Lapeer County: 164
- Macomb County: 5,245
- Oakland County: 6,913
- St. Clair County: 304
- Wayne County: 7,193
Lapeer and St. Clair counties were included in the same region as Metro Detroit on the map from the Michigan Economic Recovery Council. Whitmer said she will use guidance from the council as a consideration as she moves forward with plans to reopen the economy.
“The governor said she is going to be reliant on data as she reopens the economy – well, this is her chance to prove it,” Rep. Gary Howell said. “The COVID-19 data indicates Lapeer and Detroit are in significantly different circumstances.”
