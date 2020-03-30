Kroger is hiring 2,000 new employees at its Michigan stores.
The company announced the hiring efforts in a press release on Monday, March 30.
“Kroger remains committed to the well-being of our associates and our customers,” said Rachel Hurst, corporate affairs manager, The Kroger Co. of Michigan. “We are reaching out to all Michiganders who can help us continue to provide fresh food and supplies to our communities.”
Kroger has expedited its hiring process.
Applicants should apply here.
“Kroger’s top priority continues to be uplifting our associates and serving our communities, whether that’s by ensuring customers always can find food and products on our shelves or by providing a nearly immediate job opportunity to help an unemployed person to begin working again,” said Tim Massa, Kroger’s senior vice president and chief people officer. “During this time of uncertainty, Kroger is committed to remaining a constant. We have a responsibility to our associates, customers and communities, and we will continue to be here…for any need.”
