In an effort to create more transparency and trust between the police and the community, state officials and law enforcement are teaming up.
It's called Michigan's Law Enforcement Transparency Collaborative (LET-C).
The FBI started collecting use of force data in January 2019 and LET-C will release Michigan's data annually.
State officials say this is a way to use statistical information to create transparency.
"People in our communities are looking to us for change and we believe that today's announcement is an important positive step forward for transparency which is needed in order to build more trust between the public and our law enforcement officers especially in communities of color," said Sen. Stephanie Chang.
Participation is voluntary and 368 police departments in Michigan are joining in, which accounts for 90% of Michigan's police officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.