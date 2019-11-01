A Michigan lawmaker has proposed making businesses and government entities with gun-free policies liable if a shooting took place on their grounds.
State Rep. Gary Eisen, of St. Clair Township, said gun-free zones have become targets for mass shootings because criminals who have no regard for the law know that law-abiding citizens are defenseless in these areas.
“When someone enters a gun free zone they get a false sense of safety. In reality, they have become the number one location choice for the bad guys,” Eisen said. “By not letting an individual with a concealed pistol license carry their firearm on their property or in their building they should assume the responsibility to provide protection to that individual. How the property owner supplies that protection would be up to them – guards, metal detectors, etc. – as long as it is adequate.”
So House Bills 4975 and 4976 would make sure government agencies, business, and private property owners can be held liable for negligence if a shooting occurs in a gun-free zone.
Eisen, a firearms instructor, said his goal is to encourage property owners with gun-free polities to step up their security.
They have been referred to the House Judiciary Committee for consideration.
