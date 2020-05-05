U.S. Senator Gary Peters (MI) and U.S. Representatives Cheri Bustos (IL-17) and Adam Kinzinger (IL-16) called for the inclusion of their bipartisan bill to increase funeral benefits for eligible veterans in the next phase of Coronavirus relief legislation.
With COVID-19 posing serious risks among elderly veterans and those with service-related health conditions, the Burial Rights for America’s Veterans’ Efforts (BRAVE) Act would upgrade the VA’s reimbursement for the costs of a veteran’s funeral, providing critical relief to surviving families suffering a loss, according to the lawmakers.
“Forty percent of veterans are over the age of 65 and many young veterans suffer respiratory damage associated with burn pit exposure. Therefore, a significant share of veterans are at high risk for COVID-19 exposure becoming fatal,” the lawmakers wrote. “Veterans should be treated equally based on their service. Unfortunately, current policy penalizes survivors based on the circumstances at the time of death. Every veteran who served honorably deserves a dignified farewell.”
According to the lawmakers, it is critical that Congress acts to update and fix the unfair VA funeral benefit structure during this time in the crisis.
In a letter to Congressional leaders, the lawmakers called for the inclusion of their bill to ensure all non-service-connected deaths are treated equally, regardless of where the veteran passes away.
According to the lawmakers, veterans that pass away in a VA facility are provided greater funeral benefits than veterans who pass away in their home or another non-VA hospital.
Peters reintroduced the bipartisan BRAVE Act in 2019 and previously testified in support of the bipartisan legislation at a Senate Veteran Affairs Committee hearing. VA Undersecretary for Benefits, Dr. Paul Lawrence, has expressed the VA’s support for Peters’ bill. Bustos and Kinzinger have introduced companion bipartisan legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives.
To read a copy of the letter, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.