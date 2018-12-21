The Michigan Legislature is poised to legalize online gambling and spend more on roads and environmental cleanup in the closing hours of its lame-duck session.
The $1.2 million budget legislation is a final chance for GOP Gov. Rick Snyder and many Republican lawmakers to put an imprint on state spending before they leave office.
The gambling measures would make Michigan the fifth state where online wagers would be legal.
Legislators remain in session overnight into Friday, the last day of the two-year term.
Snyder will be succeeded by Democrat Gretchen Whitmer in January.
Democrats are criticizing a proposal to redirect revenue from the school aid fund to roads and other priorities.
