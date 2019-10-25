Michigan drivers are no strangers to seeing deer on the roadways during fall as it marks the start of the migration season.
Farmers Insurance said Michigan is one of the top states with the highest roadway animal accidents during this time of the year.
The insurance company said 36% of comprehensive auto claims filed with Farmers come from accidents with animals from September to November.
From Farmers’ top 15 states with the highest roadway animal accidents in the fall, Michigan took the seventh spot.
The mitten has seen 55% of comprehensive auto claims coming from accidents with animals during autumn.
The data comes from Farmers Insurance Seasonal Smarts Digest with the percentages based on data from comprehensive auto claims filed with Farmers in each state in the third quarter of the year from 2013 to 2018.
“If you find yourself facing a potential accident with a deer or other animal, do your best to stay the course,” said Jim Taylor, head of claims customer experience for Farmers Insurance. “It may sound counterintuitive but staying the course may be safer for you and other vehicles on the road than swerving at high speeds in an attempt to avoid the animal.”
Farmers Insurance offered some tips to avoid accidents with animals:
- Use your high beams: Wildlife is often most active at dusk and dawn, according to the Colorado Parks Department. If appropriate, while driving at night (when there is no fog present or oncoming traffic) use your high beams to increase visibility and spot animals more easily. Or, stick to daylight hours if you can, to help reduce your risk.
- Heed warning signs: States and cities often place wildlife crossing signs near areas with heavy animal traffic for good reason - keep an eye out for signs, and of course, animals on the move.
- Stick to the middle lane: If you're on a multi-lane road, staying in the middle lane may give you more time to spot an animal that may be crossing ahead of you.
- Know what to do if an accident occurs: If you hit an animal, pull over and call local law enforcement. They can direct you on what actions to take. Make sure you stay away from the animal since they may only be stunned and might panic if you come close, causing additional harm to you or your vehicle.
- Get home safely: If you hit an animal, don't assume your car is safe to drive. Look for any leaks, loose parts, broken lights, and tire damage. If you spot issues or if your vehicle seems unsafe, have the car towed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.