A Michigan man has been charged with 125 wildlife crimes after allegedly killing 18 wolves and three bald eagles.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says Kurt Johnston Duncan, 56, from Pickford, harvested the wolves over the past 18 months, and also killed and disposed of three bald eagles.
Wolves are protected in Michigan and are on the federal endangered species list. Bald eagles are protected under state law, as well as the federal Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.
Duncan plead not guilty to the following charges:
• Up to 90 days in jail and $1,000 fine for each wolf.
• Up to 90 days in jail and $1,000 fine for each eagle.
• Restitution of $1,500 per eagle and $500 per wolf.
• Up to 90 days in jail and $500 fine each for the other wildlife crimes.
DNR officials said Duncan was served search warrants in March. Other species involved in the charges include deer, turkey, bear, and bobcat. DNR law enforcement officers said that Duncan was using the animals for various reasons, including crafts, selling, or disposing them, and stated that he was catching the animals because he could and “likes to do it”.
Other suspects are expected to be charged in the near future.
The Chippewa County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is seeking $30,000 in restitution to the state for the illegally taken animals. Duncan’s cash bond is set at $500. Other conditions of Duncan’s bond include having no contact with co-defendants, no possession of a firearm or dangerous weapon, and no engaging in hunting or fishing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.