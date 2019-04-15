A man from Rogers City is charged with sexual assault after state police said he met a with a teen online.
Police said 25-year-old Alexander Bidlake met a 15-year-old girl from Harrisville on Facebook in 2018.
The victim told police Bidlake drove to the 15-year-old’s house in October 2018 to pick her up.
Her parents reported her missing, but the teen was driven home later that night.
The victim later disclosed the incident to a mandated reporter who then contacted the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
The case was turned over to the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post.
Investigators learned the incident happened in Presque Isle County. The case then handed to the MSP Alpena Post to complete it.
Bidlake was arrested and charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct in the third-degree on Wednesday, April 10.
He was arraigned on Thursday in the 89th District Court on a $25,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.