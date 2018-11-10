Mio resident, Dan Kaminski, created a remarkable six-piece figure made of wood depicting the sacrifices of men and women in military uniform.
Kaminski has been working with wood his entire life and spent about 1,200 hours on this piece.
Kaminski created a military piece because he was inspired by his brother's 16 years of service in the U.S. Air Force.
He entered it to Art Prize; which is an independently organized international art competition, and plans to put it on display in Mio, Michigan over Veterans Day weekend.
