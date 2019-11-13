A Michigan man died when he was crushed underneath the Bobcat he was using to clear snow.
Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies said he was attempting to clear snow from his marijuana grow business.
They said he was crushed by the bucket of the Bobcat.
It happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 in Arlington Township.
Other workers found him.
They tried to save his life with CPR but it didn’t work.
“An unfortunate incident dealing with a farm implement,” said Van Buren Sheriff Daniel Abbot. “We get those once in a while and unfortunately this is another one.”
The man’s identity has not been released.
