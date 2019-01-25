A West Michigan man is making the most out of the cold temperatures this week.
Todd Pilczuk, of Nunica, tells local media he created this ice sculpture in his own back yard over the weekend.
It was make using a PVC pipe, sprinkler head, and cables.
The sculpture is set to color-changing lights, and Pilczuk said it took him 48 hours to make.
The ice is roughly 15-feet tall at last measure.
