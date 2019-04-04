A Michigan man, with Mid-Michigan connections, has plead guilty to attempting to smuggle goods into the United States.
According to court records, Curtis Wenzlaff, from Marquette, operated a domestic profit corporation, Sanno Industries, out of his home previously located in Flushing.
Wenzlaff was acting as a drop shipper for companies outside the United States and was paid to assume the risk and consequences of the U.S. government identifying, seizing, and refusing entry of products illegally imported in to the United States, according to the records.
Beginning in July 2014 and continuing until April 2016, Wenzlaff was involved with smuggling into the United States products commonly used to make drugs regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, officials charged.
The products were falsely labeled, among other things, as blueberry extract and sunscreen lotion ingredients.
Wenzlaff would accept the packages, and then get instructions about how to relabel, repackage, and ship the product.
Wenzlaff received in excess of $25,000 from shippers to receive and reship the packages, according to officials. But he said some of the money was reimbursement for shipping expenses.
The value of the merchandise/products illegally smuggled into the United States by Wenzlaff was in excess of $1,000,000.00.
“I commend the agents of the FDA’s Office of Criminal Investigations for their work on this case,” stated United States Attorney Schneider. “Our office is always working to protect Michigan consumers from harm, and that’s especially true in cases where people try to evade federal health and safety regulations in exchange for their own personal profits.”
Wenzlaff’s plea agreement provides for an anticipated sentencing guideline range of 24-30 months’ behind bars.
He entered his guilty plea before U.S. District Judge Matthew Leitman in Flint, Michigan.
Sentencing has been set for August 8, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.