A Michigan man missing his wife thought of the perfect surprise for her and the medical staff at the facility treating her.
Ilene Johnson is at the Huron County Medical Care Facility and talks to her husband Dale multiple times a day via Facetime, according to the facility.
Dale decided that wasn’t enough for him, so he surprised his wife and the staff outside of the facility with nice signs of appreciation.
During a pandemic, Dale wanted to do something to make his wife and the people caring for her smile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.