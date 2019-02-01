A man from Troy, who appeared on the Netflix series “Dope”, was arrested by detectives for drug trafficking throughout Oakland County and surrounding communities.
Detectives from the Oakland County Narcotic Enforcement Team (NET) arrested Ryan James Zettell, 21, on Tuesday, Jan. 29.
The investigation started in July 2018 when detectives got a tip about Zettell being a drug trafficker.
Zettell was featured in the Netflix show “Dope” in episode three of season two that focuses on the metro Detroit area.
In the episode, he mentions he hopes to get into criminal justice.
During the investigation, detectives conducted undercover purchases of Molly and cocaine from Zettell.
When detectives arrested Zettell, they recovered a backpack containing digital scales, 62 acid tabs, 29 grams of Molly, a gram of cocaine, and a laptop.
A search warrant was executed at two locations where detectives saw Zettell conduct illegal activities.
At one of the locations, detectives recovered a Kimber .45 semiautomatic weapon, one gram of cocaine, and $7,195.
Zettell was lodged in the Oakland County Jail and arraigned on Friday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m.
He is charged with three counts of delivery/manufacture (cocaine, heroin, or another narcotic) of less than 50 grams, two counts of delivery/manufacture (Ecstasy/Molly), and one count of delivery/manufacture (cocaine, heroin, or another narcotic) of less than 25 grams.
He was given a $15,000 cash bond.
Zettell will appear in court on Thursday, Feb. 14 in front of Judge McGinnis.
The sheriff’s office said Zettell’s street name is Ozone.
